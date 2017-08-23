23 August, Kathmandu:CPN (Maoist Center)lawmakers have donated their one-month remunerations to the Prime Minister Disaster Relief Fund.The contribution is meant for the relief of the survivors of recent floods and landslides in the country.

Party Chair and former Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ visited the Prime Minister’s official residence, Baluwatar this morning to handover the monetary assistance amounting to some Rs 3.5 million to Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, according to party chief whip Rekha Sharma. As per the party decision, one month’s remunerations of the deputy-prime minister and ministers from the party in the government will be deposited to the Fund.

Party parliamentary deputy leader Top Bahadur Rayamajhi, chief whip Sharma, whip Sita Nepali and leaders Haribol Gajurel, Agni Sapkota and Shakti Bahadur Basnet were also present on the occasion. RSS