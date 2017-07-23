23 July, Kathmandu: CPN (Maoist Centre) has decided to turn tough against its leaders and cadres of any ranks and files if found betrayal to the party in the local levels elections.

An extended meeting of the party concluded at Parisdanda on Saturday took the decision to that effect.

Addressing the meeting, party Chairperson Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ said, “Action would be taken against those presenting rivalry against party candidates and betraying the party on influence of money from rival party. No excuse could be granted to such practices”.

A three-member task force each would be formed in the six provinces where local level elections held in two phases to probe into the incidents and take actions if found guilty, Chairperson Dahal added.

Likewsie, the party has decided to organize Province-2 focused gathering on July 25 in view party mobilization for local elections scheduled for September 18. The CPN (MC) has set its target to emerge victorious in more than 50 out of 127 local levels in the Province-2 civic polls.

Party Spokesperson Pampha Bhusal shared that the gathering was organized to discuss on imparting training to the people-elected representatives of their party to work in a pro-public manner.

Leader chosen to write resolution paper

CPN-MC has entrusted its leader Narayankaji Shrestha with the responsibility of composing the Commitment Letter on behalf of the party in view of the statutory provincial and federal elections due by January, 2018.

A committee has been formed under the convenorship of leader Shrestha, also former Deputy Prime Minister, to write the letter on the party’s policies, plans and programmes in such a simplest manner that commoners could also comprehend it well.

Experts of various sectors including politics and economics, will also be inducted in the Committee, the CPN-MC said.

Similarly, another committee has been formed in coordination of Ram Bahadur Thapa for selection of candidates to contest the provincial election.

Central Committee will be small in size

CPN-MC Chair Dahal shared that the CPN-MC’s central committee will be overhauled and be made small and effective arguing that the Party suffered the fate similar to adage: ‘Too many cooks spoils the broth’.

The Central Committee of the CPN-MC consisted of around 4,000 members but it will be cut down to double digit after the proposal towards this end would be endorsed by all provinces, leader Dahal said.

Ironically, the mammoth Committee has not been able to hold a single meeting since its formation.

Instruction to reach out to public at their door steps

Addressing the meeting, Chairperson Dahal instructed all its leaders and cadres alike to reach out to the members of public at their door step and form an organization in every human settlement.

Furthermore, the former Prime Minister also asked them to implement te party’s agendas and seek pardon with the public for the mistakes if any.

MC to revive agenda of directly elected executive head

The meeting has decided to revive the agenda of directly elected executive head of the country. Chairperson Dahal stressed the importance of directly elected chief executive of the country for political stability.

He further added that the party had compromised on the agenda during the promulgation of constitution for consensus but the agenda should be reached out to the people as it was essential in Nepalese context.

He further noted the need for forging consensus with other political parties to make the agenda stronger.

Former Prime Minister Dahal also appealed to leaders Mohan Baidya, Baburam Bhattarai and Netra Bikram Chand for the party unification.

In another context, Dahal blamed the CPN (UML) for promoting conservative ideology in the name of communism.

Similarly, leader Thapa also stressed on the unity among the revolutionary forces and urged party leaders and cadres to reform the party organizations. RSS