15 Oct, Kathmandu: The CPN (Maoist Centre) has submitted a closed list for the proportional representation in the elections of House of Representatives and State Assemblies at the Office of the Election Commission in the capital city Sunday afternoon.

The party leaders including Spokesperson Pampha Bhusal reached the EC Office to submit the list. Bhusal shared that they submitted the list before 5:00 pm as EC had fixed the time for submitting the closed list from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm.

The closed list was submitted in accordance with the spirit of the constitution considering the inclusive representation, she added.

As many as 110 parliamentarians will be elected under the proportional representation system in the federal parliament.

According to Bhusal, the party submitted the names of 57 women and 53 males for federal parliament. RSS