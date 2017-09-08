8 Sept, Damauli: CPN (UML) Chairman KP Sharma Oli has said that no one could prevent CPN (UML) from becoming the first party.

Addressing a gathering organised by CPN (UML), Tanahun, at Bhanu Municipality-2 on Friday, Chairman Oli said that his party would emerge to be the largest one after the provincial and parliamentary elections.

He also said the CPN (UML) will clinch first position in the third-round of local level elections.

Clarifying that the CPN (UML) is not anti-Madhesi party, Oli said that the party has strong determination in protecting nationalism. RSS