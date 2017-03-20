CPN (UML) to organise mass gathering in Province No 2 districts

20 March, Kathmandu: The CPN (UML) is to organise mass gatherings in the remaining districts of Province No 2 under the Mechi-Mahakali national campaign.

Today’s meeting of the Party’s Central Secretariat decided to set the programme by coordinating with concerned province committees, said Party Secretary and Chief of Publicity and Publication Department, Yogesh Bhattarai.

The CPN (UML) is to launch the campaign in the mid-Tarai districts including Siraha, Dhanusha and Rautahat focusing the constitution implementation, election, national unity and harmony.

The national campaign launched from March 4 from Jhapa district was postponed in mid-Tarai districts after Saptari incident took place on March 6. Five cadres of United Democratic Madhesi Front were killed in police firing following the clash between police and UDMF cadres.

The campaign concluded on March 18 after reaching Kanchanpur. RSS