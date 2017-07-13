13 July, Kathmandu: CPN (UML) Chairman KP Sharma Oli has said that the CPN (UML) was ready to resolve problems of Tarai-Madhes.

At an interaction organised by Bhumija Human Rights Organisation here on Thursday, Chairman Oli said that his party would involve in a special way to resolve the problems seen in Tarai-Madhes.

“CPN (UML) will not allow any discrimination in Tarai-Madhes,” he said, adding that now the CPN (UML) would play leading role to eliminate poverty from there.

Chairman Oli said that the CPN (UML) is the party struggling for the uplift and development of the people of Tarai-Madhes.

He said, “Point out the weakness of CPN (UML) policy on the issues of Tarai-Madhes. We will correct it.” Also the former Prime Minister, Oli expressed the view that Tarai-Madhes is behind the remote area in view of development, human and social awareness. So the Tarai-Madhes should be taken ahead from all points of view.

Saying the CPN (UML) was ready to amend the constitution if it helps the development of any community, the CPN (UML) Chairman said that constitution could be amended holding discussion after the elections.

He further said that the local-level election of province no 2 would be held on the scheduled date. RSS