CPN (UML) vice chairman Rawal bats for local election

28 Jan, Bhimduttanagar: CPN (UML) vice-chairman Bhim Rawal has reiterated on holding the local body election as soon as possible.

Opening the Province No. 7 level assembly of the Federation of Nepali Industries and Entrepreneurs here on Saturday, the former Deputy Prime Minister warned that the national politics would land in trouble if the local level election is not held in the stipulated time.

“The elections should be held for sustainable peace, political stability and even for securing people’s rights and interests,” Rawal argued. He declared that his party calls for the immediate organisation of the polls.

Alleging the incumbent government of working against the national interests, he said the main opposition party, UML, had to obstruct the parliament so as to prevent the national prestige from waning due to the government’s irresponsible acts.

The UML vice-chairman stressed that the constitution had been brought to protect the national dignity and not to weaken it or disintegrate the unity of the people living in Tarai, hills and the mountainous regions.

He claimed that amendment of the constitution was not the desire and aspiration of the people, stating that conspiracies were being hatched to create political instability for no problem is going to be solved through constitution amendment. RSS