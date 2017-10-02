2 Oct, Kathmandu: The meeting of the office-bearers of the CPN (Moist Centre) on Monday discussed the topic of unification with the CPN (UML).

Party spokesperson Pampha Bhusal said in the meeting of the party office-bearers convened at the party office in Parisdanda, discussions were held regarding unification of the two parties and electoral alliance between them.

“Discussions have taken place in the meeting regarding the party unification and forging electoral alliance. Responsibility for taking the final decision on the matter has been assigned to party chairman Prachanda and leaders Narayan Kaji Shrestha and Ram Bahadur Thapa,” she said.

The CPN(UML) standing committee meeting on Sunday decided to forge electoral alliance with the patriotic, progressive and leftist parties in the election to the House of Representatives and the State Assemblies slated for November 26 and December 7.

