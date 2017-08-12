12 August, Kathmandu: Minister for Supplies Min Bahadur Bishwokarma today said the country has failed to recognise creativity of youths, while mentioning world changes so far have been made possible with their dedication and creativity.

The government would introduce a programme to create job opportunities for youths within the country, he shared while inaugurating the ‘National Youth Conference 2017’ organised by the Nepal Youth Council, Nepal in the Capital on the occasion of World Youth Day.

Likewise speaking at the event, Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Youth and Sports Ram Prasad Thapaliya said he found it a challenging task to stop youths from going abroad for study or job.

Also, President of the NYC Nepal Saroj Baniya viewed that increasing outbound youths for foreign countries has caused country’s development lagging behind.

The World Youth Day is observed across the world on August 12. The conference that will run for three days has been attended by youths from across the country. RSS