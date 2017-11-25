25 Nov, Chitwan: CPN (Maoist Centre) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ on Saturday said anti-democracy forces are still raising their heads.

He also accused the Nepali Congress of helping those against republic by fielding candidates for the elections from not the NC itself. He was addressing an election campaign organised by the left alliance in Chitwan constituency 3.

He also claimed that he would win in the polls, while referring to his ‘important’ role in writing and implementing the new constitution, a believed indication for the same. Dahal is running from Chitwan constituency 3.

“The recently built coalition aims to bring prosperity. Formation of many fringe parties cannot ensure development,” said the former Prime Minister while stressing the need for a unity with those parties with similar ideology for a stable government which he said would give the country long-lasting peace and carry out development activities. RSS