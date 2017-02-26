Danish Prince visits quake-hit areas of Gorkha

26 Feb, (Gorkha): Danish Prince Joachim Holger Waldemar Christian on Sunday visited Khoplang and Gankhu of Gorkha, the epicenter of the recent major earthquake that rattled the country in April, 2015, to take stock of food security, people’s livelihood and rebuilding efforts in the aftermath of the catastrophe.

He has been in Nepal at the invitation of Care Nepal and Danish Embassy here.

During his stay here, he also inspected commercial vegetable farming operated by the Khoplang Women Agricultural Cooperative at Putalikhet. It is supported by the Care Nepal.

The Prince of Denmark who is also the patron of Denmark Care also visited a health post rebuild by the Care Nepal at Gankhu Sunday itself. RSS