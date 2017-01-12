Deal struck with UML to go for voting on amendment bill: Energy Minister Sharma

12 Jan, Arghakhanchi: Energy Minister Janardan Sharma today said an agreement has been reached with the main opposition CPN (UML) to go for voting on constitution amendment bill and fix the date for the elections.

He viewed that major political parties should come together to institutionalise the republic and federalism. Sharma was speaking at a press conference organised by the Press Centre Nepal in Arghakhanchi.

Saying hilly districts were hived off from Province 5 as per demands of the residents of Rolpa and Rukum, he assured the locals of Arghakhanchi of constructing a tunnel way if they find it difficult to reach Pokhara for various purpose.

In a different context, he also said the ministry was working to end load-shedding across the country, claiming that many cities including Kathmandu have been declared power cut free zone.