30 Oct, Arghakhachi: Death toll in the Gulmi microbus accident has reached nine.

The accident took place at Gulmi Darbar rural municipality-4 on Monday afternoon when the microbus (Ba 4 Kha 5501) heading towards Tamghas from Butwal fell off some 300 metres off the road due to over speeding, according to the District Police Office, Gulmi.

Similarly, nine others were injured in the same incident. Of the deceased, identity of only four has been ascertained. They are Sumitra Darlami, a shopkeeper at Resunga Municipality-8 in Gulmi district, Bishnu Pandey of Arghakhanchi Bagawati, driver Bhim Gharti and Lal Bahadur Mukhiya of Arjai, Gulmi.

Superintendent of Police, Anurag Kumar Dwivedi, said that six persons died on the spot, two on the way to hospital and one while undergoing treatment. The bodies have been brought to the District Hospital, Gulmi, for verification.

Locals and police personnel had carried out the rescue operation.