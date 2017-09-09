9 Sept, Nuwakota: The death toll in a bus accident occurred at Thanabhanjyang of Sunkhani , Shivapuri rural municipality-7 in Nuwakot district has reached six.

A bus (Ba 1 Kha 6348) heading to Kharanitar of Nuwakot from Kathmandu had met the accident Saturday morning.

As the police informed, those dying recently during treatment were Lal Bahadur Tamang, Ujeli Magar and Sabina Tamang. Lal Bahadur and Ujeli breathed their last while receiving treatment at Green City Hospital, while Sabina at BP Memorial Hospital, Basundhara, Kathmandu. Their age is yet to be ascertained.

Sashi Bogati, 21, from Bidur municipality-9, Laxmi Neupane, 45, and Thulimaya Tamang, 67, from Narjamandap of Tadi rural municipality had died on the spot. As many as 30 persons were injured in the accident. RSS