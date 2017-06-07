7 June, Mumbai: Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj believes Deepika Padukone has the rare quality of being a superstar and a good actor.

Deepika will reunite with her ‘Piku’ co-star Irrfan Khan for Bhardwaj’s as-yet-untitled production, to be directed by Honey Trehan.

Vishal is happy that Trehan got to work with a dream cast in his very first film.

“I am more excited for my friend Honey, who has been with me for the last 20 years. He is lucky to have this brilliant a cast in his first film. I am very happy and excited to produce the film,” he told reporters last night.

In the movie, Deepika will reportedly play mafia queen Rahima Khan, popularly known as Sapna Didi, while Irrfan will portray a local gangster, who is in love with her and helps her in her mission to eliminate Dawood Ibrahim.

When asked if Deepika will do justice to the role, Vishal said, “Deepika is one of the finest actors we have. She has a combination of an actor and a star. Very rarely do we see a superstar who is also a good actor, she is one of that.”

The film will begin shooting in January next year.

Vishal was speaking at the screening of Paakhi Tyrewala’s short film “Kajal” which features actress Salony Luthra. PTI