Demand to use electronic voting machine made in Nepal

8 Feb, Kathmandu: Experts have suggested using the electronic voting machine for local elections, and that the EVM should be made in Nepal.

Speaking at an interaction organized by the National Innovation Centre and other organisations, they said that it would be useful to bring into practice the EVMs that are made in Nepal so as to promote the development of science and technology in the country.

The demand has been made in wake of reports that the Election Commission is planning to bring EVMs from abroad.

Founder of the National Innovation Centre Mahabir Pun emphasized on the need to make right evaluation of the Nepali scientists and that using locally made EVMs would save a huge amount of funds from going abroad.

Engineer Dr Nanda Bikram Adhikari said as Nepali scientists have developed EVMs that can compete in the international market, it should be used in the country’s election.

Nepali young innovators Ram Rimal and Laxman Rimal appealed the government to use the EVMs that they have developed in order to hold free and fair elections.

Twins Ram and Laxman had indigenously developed the EVM seven years ago.