24 Oct, Hetauda: Chairman of the Rastriya Prajatantra Party, Kamal Thapa, has said his party has taken the leftist alliance positively.

At a programme organised by RPP, Makwanpur in his honour at Hetauda Tuesday, Chairman Thapa however said, “Making the democratic system strong by forging alliance with democratic forces is the need of hour.”

Saying the constitutions in the past were not effective, for these failed to ensure political stability and prosperity in the country, Chairman Thapa, also the Deputy Prime Minister, reiterated that all democratic forces had no option but to be united in the upcoming elections to the House of Representatives and State Assemblies to ensure economic prosperity in the country.

He also inspected the Kulekhani III hydropower project which is under construction.

On the occasion, Chairman Thapa directed the bodies concerned to complete the construction within March, 2018.