Development committee to send bill to ministry

24 Feb, Kathmandu: The Development Committee under the Legislature-Parliament has decided to compile its submissions over the bill related to the management and governance of local-level and send it to the respetive ministry.

A meeting of the Committee today agreed to send the compilation of issues raised during the deliberations over the bill along with suggestions to the Ministry of Federal Affairs and Local Development Sunday.

In the meeting chaired by Committee President Rabindra Adhikari, lawmakers gave their feedbacks in relation to the management of tax to be imposed at the local-level, process of the operation of bank accounts, sharing of revenue to be collected through natural resources, reserve fund, division of employees and boundary of wards.

Local Development Minister Hitraj Pandey, Minister of State Shree Prasad Jabegu, secretary Kedar Bahadur Adhikari were also present in the meeting.

Lawmakers Ranjana Sarkar, Shanta Manawai, Tulasa Rana, Ramchandra Pokhrel, Janardan Dhakal, Karna Bahadur BK and Bhakta Bahadur Bishwakarma put their views regarding the bill. RSS