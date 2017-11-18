18 Nov, Besisahar, Lamjung: Nepali Congress senior leader Ram Chandra Poudel has said that the country’s development should not be halted by voting the communists.

Addressing an extensive mass meeting organized by the Nepali Congress in Besisahar here on Saturday, he said, “Communists can only create problems and not address them. The Nepali Congress addresses the problems. It is the Nepali Congress that fixed the problem arising from the Rana rule, the Panchayat autocracy, the people’s war and the Madhes uprising.”

The NC senior leader urged the voters to vote for the Nepali Congress and make it victorious in the election for the country’s development.

“Lamjung, which has vast potentials for development in every sector, should get the opportunity for the same,” Poudel said.

Speaking on the occasion, NC general secretary Dr Shashank Koirala said that the Nepali Congress-led governments have worked for the development of the country. It is the NC that has developed motorable roads, medical colleges, universities, drinking water projects, employment, among other sectors, he added.

Candidate for the House of Representatives election from the party, Dil Bahadur Gharti insisted on making the democratic alliance victorious in the election for the all-round development of the country. He said that the leftist unity might endanger democracy and the NC’s victory was needed even to safeguard democracy in the country.

Candidate for the State Assembly election from Lamjung district constituency (B), Krishna Prasad Koirala said it was the Nepali Congress that led the development campaign in Lamjung and so the victory of the democratic alliance was needed to complete this campaign.

Candidate for the State Assembly from Lamjung district constituency (A), Garja Bahadur Gurung also urged the voters to make the democratic alliance victorious in the election for the development of the country and protection and promotion of democracy. RSS