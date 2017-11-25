25 Nov, Kathmandu: CPN (UML) chair and former Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has said that the developmental activities would be accelerated in the country after a new government led by left alliance is formed.

Speaking at a programme jointly organized by UML’s and CPN (Maoist Centre)’s Jhapa-Kathmandu Liaison Forum here in the capital Saturday, chair Oli said that the industries were closed down by past NC-led governments that forced youths to go to the gulf countries for employment.

He further shared that the left alliance-led government would restore industries in the country to create employment for youths as a large number of youths were compelled to go out for employment.

Speaking at the same programme, MC leader Lilamani Pokharel said that the left alliance was forged for political stability and economic prosperity in the country. RSS