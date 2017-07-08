8 July, Dhankuta: CPN (UML) Chairperson KP Sharma Oli has said the possibility has increased to make Dhankuta the headquarters of Province-1.

At a programme organized here today to congratulate winners of local levels in Dhankuta from his party, Chairperson Oli noted his party was in favour of declaring Dhankuta the provincial headquarters as UML won all seven local levels here.

UML has emerged the first party by gaining victory in the local level elections, he added.

The UML chief further said Dhankuta has the special position in the elections to local level across the country. RSS