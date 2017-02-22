Dhurmus-Suntali named goodwill ambassador of NRA

22 Feb, Kathmandu: The National Reconstruction Authority (NRA) has named Sitaram Kattel (Dhurmus) and Kunjana Ghimire (Suntali) as the goodwill ambassador to create awareness and encourage the people for integrated settlement development.

Tuesday’s meeting of the NRA’s executive committee led by NRA CEO Govinda Pokharel took a decision to this effect for development of the integrated settlements in the quake-hit areas.

Issuing a press statement, NRA has said that the decision was taken assessing the move of artiste duo as praiseworthy in post-quake reconstruction drive.

Dhurmus-Suntali developed an integrated settlement at Giranchaur in Melamchi Municipality-8 of Sindhupalchowk after the quake while they are constructing another settlement in Mahottari district as well.

The meeting has also assigned the responsibility for protection and strengthening of west belt of Singhadurbar that was hit by the quake.

Member of the Executive Committee Hariram Parajuli–led sub-committee is given the responsibility to reconstruct the gallery meeting of the Singhadurbar in the same modality. RSS