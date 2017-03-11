Directive to depute employees at local level by March 16

11 March, Kathmandu: The Election Commission has directed the government to arrange deployment of employees to the newly-designated local levels by March 16.

The Commission issued the directive to the Ministry of General Administration and Ministry of Federal Affairs and Local Development to make necessary arrangement of employees for local units on mutual coordination.

A meeting of the office-bearers of the EC held on Saturday instructed the government to deploy employees required for all 744 local units.

Likewise, the EC also directed the Ministry of Federal Affairs and Local Development to keep abreast the EC about the arrangement of employees at all local levels at the earliest possible.

The meeting directed the government to not depute employees in any training during the election period in a way it would affect the deployment of employees. RSS