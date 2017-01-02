Divided opinion among major parties centeres on power sharing: Dr Bhattarai

2 Jan, Kathmandu: Naya Shakti Nepal (NSN) Coordinator Dr Baburam Bhattarai has commented that major political parties differed in opinions for power sharing instead of forwarding the constitution amendment.

Receiving an attention letter submitted by the Reporters’ Club Nepal here Monday for the party to make efforts to end political deadlock in the country, leader Dr Bhattarai spoke of the need for forming a coalition government by addressing the issues related to power sharing.

Stating that there was not much difference in the ideological agendas among the Nepali Congress, CPN-Maoist Centre and CPN-UML, the former Prime Minister underscored the need to move ahead by taking the Madhesh-centric political parties into confidence.

He was of the opinion that amendment in constitution be considered first and head towards election.

Dr Bhattarai also ruled out the possibility of merger of his party with CPN-Maoist Center.