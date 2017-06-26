26 June, Kathmandu: The Election Commission of Nepal (ECN) has said that it has put in provision that media persons covering the upcoming June 28 polls could obtain press pass issued by the Department of Information.

However those who have not obtained the special pass could also cover the election news based on their respective media house’s identity cards, said the Commission.

The second phase of local level elections are being held in 35 districts across province no. 1, 5 and 7.

The Commission has also said that the news coverage of the event by any means will be allowed upon the permission of the concerned chief election officers, election officers and returning officers. RSS