Don’t doubt election date: Minister Mahara

21 Feb, Tilottam (Rupandehi): Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Krishna Bahadur Mahara has urged all to not doubt on the local election date.

At the Lumbini zonal level programme organized by central monitoring team here Tuesday, DPM Mahara said the government announced the local poll date after holding rigorous discussions and consultation with various sides including the Election Commission.

The country has not seen local elections for long, he said, adding that the local elections would not be postponed at any pretext now. Bearing this in mind, the chiefs in the district need to act accordingly, Mahara said.

Central monitoring committee coordinator and Secretary at Prime Minister’s Office, Tanka Mani Sharma, directed the district officials to adopt new ways in the development works.

Chiefs of various agencies including Chief District Officer from Rupandehi, Kapilvastu, Palpa, Gulmi, Arghakhanchi presented the progress of the works they carried out. RSS