20 Sept, Kathmandu: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Krishna Bahadur Mahara, attended the inaugural of the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The 72nd session of UNGA with ‘Focusing on People: Striving for Peace and Decent Life for a Sustainable Planet’ as a theme commenced on Tuesday in the UN’s Headquarters in New York.

Brazilian President Michel Temer and American President Donald Trump addressed the general assembly immediately after Secretary-General of the UN, Antonio Guterres, presented the annual report.

On the occasion, DPM Mahara participated in a High-Level Leaders Event chaired by British Prime Minister Theresa May on forced labour, modern slavery and human trafficking.

Stressing the need for the UN agencies and non-government agencies to be focused on education and awareness, Mahara stated that Nepal has pledged to end the force labour, modern slavery and human trafficking.

Prior to this, Minister Mahara took part in the interaction on the importance of safe water for sustainable development. The interaction focused on the guarantee of safe and purchasable water for all by 2030 and sufficient investment in infrastructure construction for so.

Similarly, the Minister attended a programme relating to promotion of investment in quality infrastructure construction jointly organised by the European Union, Japan and the United Nations. He also attended the welcome reception hosted by UN Secretary General António.

He also held bilateral talks with Norway’s Foreign Minister Børge Brende. The meeting focused on the discussions about vivid aspects of Nepal-Norway bilateral relations and assistance. He will chair the ministerial-level meeting of South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) to be held on the sidelines of the UN session and will represent Nepal in meetings of G77; the least developed countries and the landlocked countries.

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba left Tuesday evening for New York to attend the UNGA 72nd session. RSS