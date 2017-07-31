31 July, Kathmandu: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Krishna Bahadur Mahara has urged the newly elected people’s representatives to devote to development activities by utilizing the power devolved from the central level.

During a programme organized by Modern Nepal Mandal Tourism City Development Board on Monday, the local representatives should be capable to utilize the rights.

“Most of the rights except handling the issues of defense, foreign affairs and the monetary policy are given to provincial and local level,” he argued, adding that the country was now nearing the end of political transition; so the elections in the province and central level would usher the country into economic prosperity.

Once the tourism sector is paid due attention, it helps prop up national economy. It is high time we capitalized the tourism potentials, the DPM underscored.

He also made it clear that the budget has adopted the policy of fiscal transfer which would help tremendously in the development. RSS