DPM Nidhi meets former Indian PM Manmohan Singh

14 March, Kathmandu: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Home Affairs Bimalendra Nidhi, who is now in New Delhi, India, to attend the third international conference on counter terrorism, met former Prime Minister of India Manmohan Singh on Tuesday.

Nidhi’s press coordinator Ramji Dahal said that during the meeting held at Singh’s residence, the two leaders held talks on bilateral relations, Nepal’s peace process and development affairs.

On the occasion, Singh stated that Nepal’s development works would take a speed after the political stability and India as a good neighbour always wants to see a politically stable Nepal.

Nepal’s Ambassador to India, Dip Kumar Upadhyay, was also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Nidhi also met with Indian communist leader DP Tripathi on Tuesday itself. During the meeting, Nidhi wished for ailing Tripathi’s good health. RSS