12 August, Kathmandu: Deputy Prime Minister and Education Minister Gopalman Shrestha has urged Dr. Govinda KC, who is on a fast-unto-death, to break the fast, saying his demands have been met.

Senior orthopedic surgeon at the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital (TUTH), Dr KC is in his 11th hunger strike, demanding overall reforms in the country’s medical education and health sector. Today is the 20th day of the hunger strike.

The Women, Children and Senior Citizens Committee of the Legislature-Parliament on Friday passed the Medical Education Bill 2073 which incorporates the issues raised by Dr. KC. One of Dr. KC’s chief demands is the passage of the Medical Education Bill.

Speaking at a programme organized by the Shankhadevi Alumni Association here today, DPM Shrestha expressed his belief that Dr. KC would call off his hunger strike as soon as possible as all the demands he has put forth have been fulfilled.

The DPM and Education Minister also urged Dr. KC not to take stance over minor demand since his demands have been met with the passage of the bill in parliament on Friday. But Dr. KC is still continuing his fast, he added.

“I am committed to fulfill the demands of the temporary teachers as well,” he reiterated.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Education, in a press release it issued today, appealed to Dr. KC to immediately break his hunger strike as the Health Education Bill has been presented in the parliament and a prompt decision on it was awaited as well as other demands were too were in a position to be met at the earliest. RSS