DPM Thapa asks all to come on board elections

27 March, Bhaktapur: Deputy Prime Minister and Rastriya Prajatantra Party Chairman Kamal Thapa has urged all political parties and the civil society to prepare for the local level polls with full confidence.

Addressing a programme organized to mark 21 years of establishment of Thimi Municipality on Monday, Thapa, who is also the Local Development Minister, said that the entire nation should unite for the polls as it was the mega democratic exercise. Thapa added that the government was working to bring the agitating Madhes-centric political parties on board the election process of local levels to strengthen democracy and resolve the current political crisis facing the country.

The government was making utmost efforts to ensure participation of political parties in the election and no political party should stay out of the process so as to make the local level polls a success, Thapa said. On the occasion, DPM Thapa said his party joined the government to protect the incumbent government and ensure elections and urged all not to harbour doubts on elections.

Thapa pointed out that the extremist and secessionist forces will benefit if the ruling parties’ attempt to bring the Madhes-centric parties in the election process failed. RSS