29 August, Kathmandu: Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has said that the detail project report (DPR) of Pancheswar and Mahakali projects would be finalized in a month, which he said would bring drastic changes in the development of the far and mid-western region. The region shall also soon boast of a dry port and at a technical school.

Addressing a programme organised to mark the great festival of Gaura here today, Prime Minister Deuba said his emphasis has been on implementing the constitution and making it all-acceptable. Stating that the diversity in language, culture and art has kept the country strongly united, he said that it is this unity that shall make the country strong and prosperous.

On the occasion, various artists sang folk songs that are native to the Gaura festival in the west and far-west regions of the country.

Minister for Physical Planning and Transport Bir Bahadur Balayar, Minister for Energy Mahendra Bahadur Shahi, MPs NP Saud and Ramesh Lekhak, Karna Bahadur Thapa, Kalasa Mahara and other speakers spoke about the significance of the Gaura festival and the need to preserve and promote it. RSS