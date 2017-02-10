Dr Bhattarai for balanced relations between capitalist and workers

10 Feb, Kathmandu: Coordinator of Naya Shakti Nepal, Dr Baburam Bhattarai, has said the relations between capitalists and workers should be balanced.

Addressing a unity programme of workers here Thursday, he said, “Dynamic relations between capitalist and workers boost economic activities.”

The workers should be ensured employments, while the flow of capital is required for creating employment, he said, adding that trade unions can be continued but with new thoughts and work style. The trade unions should help create atmosphere for better works.

During the programme two trade unions were merged making the new-Nepal socialist trade union federation.