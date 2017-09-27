27 Sept, Kathmandu: The senior orthopedic surgeon Dr Govinda KC, who has been staging a fast-unto-death protest for the 12th times since September 25, postponed his strike today.

Dr KC, who began his 12th hunger-strike putting forth a five-point demand, announced to suspend his protest acknowledging the Dashain festival and the expectations of his well wishers.

Issuing a press statement here today, Dr KC said that his move also has a bearing on the government’s act of postponing the proceeding relating to the National Medical Education Bill- 2074.

The bachelor medico further said to continue his crusade, aimed at over-all reforms of country’s medical education and health sector, if the government does not address his five-point demands by October 5.