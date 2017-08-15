15 August, Kathmandu: Dr Govinda KC, who was on a fast-unto-death, postponed his strike today. Today was the 23rd day since he began his strike.

Senior orthopaedic surgeon at the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital (TUTH), Dr KC was on his 11th hunger strike, demanding overall reforms in the country’s medical education and health sector.

Dr KC postponed the hunger strike by organizing a press meet at 8:00 pm today.

He said that he felt regret staging the hunger strike in a critical situation when the whole country was suffering from natural disaster.

He further shared to continue his protest in the days ahead unless his demands were met. Dr KC is now undergoing treatment at the ICU of the hospital.