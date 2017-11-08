8 Nov, Kathmandu: Prof Dr Govinda KC on Wednesday has exercised the Right to Information Act, 2064 to seek information about the affiliation provided to Kathmandu National Medical College from the Education Ministry.

The petition addressed to the Education Secretary seeks factual information about the matter, according to Abishek Raj Singh, who along with Dr KC, advocate Om Prakash Aryal and Binod Aryal have signed on the petition.

The petition has also demanded the decision making process on the matter and those involved in taking the decision.