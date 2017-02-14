Dr Pokharel appointed Acting IGP

14 Feb, Kathmandu: The Government has on Monday appointed additional inspector general (AIG) of Nepal Police Dr Dinesh Chandra Pokharel as the acting IGP of Nepal Police.

An emergency meet of the Council of Ministers held at the Prime Minister’s residence in Baluwatar took the decision, according to Energy Minister Janardan Sharma.

Dr Pokharel is the Chief of the Nepal Police Hospital. He has been appointed as the post of IGP is falling vacant from tomorrow and also because of the stay order issued by the Supreme Court over the government’s decision to appoint the new IGP.

The Government had on Sunday decided to appoint DIG Jaya Bahadur Chand as the next IGP, but was stayed by the apex court the same day.

Fifteen senior police officials retire including IGP Aryal

Meanwhile, fifteen senior officials of Nepal Police including Inspector General of Police Upendra Kant Aryal retired on Monday. Others included AIGP Rajendra Singh Bhandari, Surendra Bahadur Shah, Bigyan Raj Sharma, Pratap Singh Thapa, Birendra Bahadur Shrestha, Ramesh Sekhar Bajracharya, Kedar Saud, Yadav Adhikari, Parsuram Khatri, Biswas Raj Singh Shahi and Sushil BarSingh Thapa.

Also retiring today were DIGs Shyam Bahadur Khadka, Ram Kumar Khanal and Manohar Prasad Rimal. They retired due to the maximum limit of 30 years of service in the police organization.