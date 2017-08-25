25 August, Kathmandu: Home Minister Janardan Sharma has informed that the draft of the disaster management bill was ready and preparations were afoot to present it before the parliament after approving by the Council of Ministers.

During the meeting of the Social Justice and Human Rights Committee under the Legislature-Parliament on Friday, Home Minister Sharma said the Home Ministry was working untiringly for rescue, relief distribution, and rehabilitation of the flood survivors.

He further said the Ministry was garnering information about the loss of lives and properties from the flood-hit areas. Work plans should be formulated to accomplish the reconstruction activities in the flood hit areas, he added.

Moreover, the Minister said the Ministry was ready to send the relief materials to any household once it got the information about the need. Every person suffering from the disaster was being provided Rs 70 per day as an assistance to purchase food items.

The Koshi barrage bears special value, he said, adding that when the Saptakoshi was flooded, as many as 37 sluice gates of the barrage were opened.

He however admitted, “It’s true the settlements around Rapti River were inundated because of the Laxmanpur dam. As Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba was briefed about it, he assured that he would raise this issue during his India visit.”

In another context, the Minister made it clear that the rice distributed by the government agencies was not putrid. RSS