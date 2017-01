14 Jan, Rampur (Palpa): A tractor driver died when the tractor he was driving met with an accident at Rampur municipality-15.

The accident took place on Friday evening when the tractor (Lu.2Ta. 5958) loaded with stones was heading towards Bardeli from Baudighat of Kaligandaki river.

Seriously injured, tractor driver Jitendra Tharu died on the way to the hospital, Area Police office, Rampur said.

।