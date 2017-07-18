18 July, Ratnanagar (Chitwan): The Narayangadh – Muglin road stretch has been blocked by yet another landslide which struck this morning.

The dry landslide cascaded down over the road at 4 am along the Jalbire section. District Police Office, Chitwan has said efforts are underway to clear the landslide debris.

Although the route has seen multiple landslides and even human casualties, it is the first landslide to hit Jalbire section of Icchakamana rural municipality – 6 this year.

The vehicular movement along the landslide – plagued route has been banned during the night until further notice since July 9. RSS