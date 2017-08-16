16 August, Biratnagar: A total of 47 people lost their lives and 15 people have gone missing in the flood and landslide in the eastern region till this morning.

A total of 43 people died in flood including 17 people in Morang, 12 in Sunsari, 12 in Jhapa, one in Saptari and two in Udaypur.

Similarly, two persons were killed in landslide in Panchthar and one in Ilam, according to the Eastern Regional Office, Biratnagar.

Three persons have gone missing in Panchthar, two in Jhapa, four in Morang and one in Saptari in flood and landslide while three persons sustained injuries in Morang and one each in Saptari and Sunsari.

According to the Office, 389 houses suffered complete damages in region. More than 4,500 security personnel have been deployed in flood hit areas for the rescue operation.

The displaced families have been taking shelter at local schools, temples and public buildings of the organizations. RSS