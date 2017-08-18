18 August, Kathmandu: The Election Commission (EC) has directed the Home Ministry to make special arrangement for security during election to hold the third-round of local level election in Province No. 2 in a free, fair and peaceful manner.

The third round of the local level election is taking place in all eight districts of the Province No. 2 on September 18.

A meeting of the EC issued the directive in this regard. The EC also asked the government to make arrangement to keep the licensed weapons under the surveillance of concerned District Administration Offices as well as stop production and selling of alcohol during the election.

A press release issued by EC Spokesperson Surya Prasad Sharma also directed the government to keep some people having suspicious character under the surveillance of police. RSS