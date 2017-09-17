17 Sept, Kathmandu: Chief Election Commissioner Dr Ayodhee Prasad Yadav has called on the voters of Province No. 2 to confidently take part in the third phase of local level election taking place tomorrow, as full security arrangement was in place towards that end.

At a press meet organised at the EC’s media centre on the eve of the election, he said all necessary preparations for the election were complete and voters were eagerly waiting to choose their local representatives.

Terming the local level election as the foundation of democracy, the EC has called on voters to freely take part in the voting and cast their valuable vote being guided by self-conscience rather that threat and promises of anyone else.

A total of 2.66 million plus voters are using their franchise rights in a metropolitan city, three sub-metropolitan cities, 73 municipalities and 59 rural municipalities in Province No. 2. From the elections, 6,627 representatives would be elected from 37,236 candidates.

Over 2,000 observers permitted for polls

The EC has permitted over 2,100 observers of 44 institutions for the third phase of local polls slated for Monday.

Kathmandu-based diplomatic missions’ chiefs are also permitted to observe the elections in Bardibas, Birgunj and Simara.

The EC further has extended thanks to Government of Nepal, diplomatic missions and other supporting agencies for their continued support for conducting free and fair elections. RSS