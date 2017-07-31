31 July, Kathmandu: The Election Commission (EC) of Nepal has directed the chief returning officer of Chitwan to fix date for re-polling at the earliest in all polling centres of Bharatpur Metropolitan City-19, Chitwan.

EC’s Spokesperson Surya Prasad Sharma said that a meeting of the EC decided to direct the chief returning officer to determine the location, date and time for the re-polling in the ward.

Likewise, the Chief Returning Officer has been directed to make provisions for required security situation and vote counting stations after the completion of the voting. The vote count in the ward was postponed after a group tore the ballot papers while vote counting on May 29.

The EC’s direction has come just a day after the Supreme Court scrapped a writ petition filed demanding to proceed ahead with the vote counting. RSS