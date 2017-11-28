28 Nov, Kathmandu: The Election Commission (EC) has directed the Ministry of Home Affairs to immediately cancel the deputation transfer of six under secretaries of Nepal Administration Service. The EC has said such deputation transfer was against the election code of conduct.

Earlier, the Ministry of Home had transferred those officials including three Chief District Officers without taking consent from the EC. The EC had also directed the Ministry to provide the original files of the decision on deputation transfer.

EC Spokesperson Nabaraj Dhakal said that such directive was issued after receiving the ministry’s file on deputation transfer. The EC has also written to the ministry not to take further decision on deputation transfer until the election code of conduct remains in effect without consent from the EC.

The EC has further stated that Clause 23 (3) of the EC Act, 2073 would be applicable if the deputation transfer of the under secretaries was not revoked.