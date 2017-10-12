12 Oct, Kathmandu: The Election Commission has held discussion on security work plan prepared by the Home Ministry in view of the coming elections.

The EC said the security work plan prepared for the elections of the House of Representatives and provincial assemblies was useful and practical.

During the high level security committee meeting, Home Secretary Lok Darshan Regmi informed that ample human resources would be mobilized from all four security bodies during the elections.

The EC underscored the role of security bodies for free and fair election. The Ministry was suggested of smooth coordination and collaboration. Even the relevance of the temporary police persons was discussed in the meeting.

The country is holding the election of the House of Representatives on November 26 and of provincial assemblies on December 7.

Chief Election Commissioner, Dr Ayodhee Prasad Yadav said, “We’re almost prepared for the election of House of Representatives and of provincial assemblies. The work plan has categorized the voting centres as normal, sensitive and very sensitive. It has also paid attention on security of the candidates, political leaders, voters, election observers and the vote counting places.”

He urged all not to harbour doubt on election as the election atmosphere was getting favourable. RSS