16 Sept, Kathmandu: Vice-Chairman of the CPN-UML, Bamdev Gautam, has accused the Election Commission of being a mute spectator of the violation of election code of conduct.

During an orientation programme organized by the party in Province No 5, he categorized that EC remained mute spectator when Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba violated the election code.

He further wondered why EC was being strict on UML in terms of implementation of the election code.

Vice-Chairman Gautam further blamed the EC remained mute even on the expansion of the cabinet.

According to him, the NC had belittled concept of nationalism. RSS