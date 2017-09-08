9 Sept, Kathmandu: Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba held discussion with Election Commission (EC) officials being focused on the third phase of local level elections taking place in Province-2 on September 18 and the parliamentary and provincial elections.

In a meeting held at Office of Prime Minister and Council of Ministers at Singhadurbar, Chief Election Commissioner Dr Ayodhee Prasad Yadav briefed the Prime Minister about the enthusiastic and peaceful registration of candidatures in Province-2.

The EC officials also informed PM Deuba that the Commission is intensively making its preparations for upcoming parliamentary and provincial elections. RSS