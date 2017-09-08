8 Sept, Kathmandu: The Election Commission has registered and allocated election symbols to 87 different political parties for the purpose of the election to the members of the House of Representatives and the State Assemblies.

A meeting of the election commissioners chaired by Chief Commissioner Dr Ayodhee Prasad Yadav on Thursday took the decision to this effect, in response to the applications registered at the Election Commission by 95 political parties seeking to be registered for the election purposes as per the Article 271 of the Constitution.

The Election Commission, likewise, in the case of political parties, which want to participate in the elections taking a single electoral symbol after the merger of two or more political parties, has decided to register and allocate the election symbols to them in accordance with the Clause 49 of the Act Related to the Political Parties, 2073 BS, spokesman of the Election Commission Nawaraj Dhakal said. RSS