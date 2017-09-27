27 Sept, Kathmandu: The Election Commission (EC) has taken the topic of recall of the Director General of the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) to the Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation as an instance of the government’s indifference towards abiding by the election code of conduct.

Election commissioner Sudhir Kumar Shah drew the attention of the government and the political parties once again to the need of fully following the election code of conduct and getting it followed.

He was talking to media persons on issues related to the election code of conduct and its violation today.

The EC had sought an explanation from the Ministry on the topic of the recall of the CAAN director–general. It had asked the Ministry to furnish an explanation on the matter within 24 hours.

“It is a serious matter not to seek consent from the Commission while assigning a high official on deputation or recalling or transferring that official,” Shah remarked.

He said the political parties could organize tea reception or greetings exchange programmes at their respective party offices.

Stating that the local level elections were held in a very peaceful fair and fear-less manner, Election Commissioner Shah said no incident of election violence was reported during the election.

Shah shared that the EC had asked for explanation from various individuals and organizations regarding 37 incidents of violation of the election code of conduct in the context of the local level election, and out of these only six remained to be responded to.

Similarly, the EC has so far given its assent to 1,185 out of 1,855 topics for which its approval was sought. RSS